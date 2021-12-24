A good number of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

A number of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RPT Realty

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Michael Fitzmaurice, sold US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$13.24 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$12.98. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

RPT Realty insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RPT Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. RPT Realty insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 1.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RPT Realty Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded RPT Realty shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of RPT Realty insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for RPT Realty (2 are a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

