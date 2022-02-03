A good number of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Medifast Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Scott Schlackman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$310k worth of shares at a price of US$312 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$195. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last year Medifast insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MED Insider Trading Volume February 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Medifast insiders own about US$91m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Medifast Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Medifast shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Medifast insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Medifast that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

