A good number of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

A number of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kronos Bio

The Chief Medical Officer & Executive VP of Clinical Development, Jorge DiMartino, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$203k worth of shares at a price of US$12.82 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.21. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 17.11k shares worth US$221k. On the other hand they divested 27.79k shares, for US$344k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Kronos Bio shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:KRON Insider Trading Volume February 11th 2022

Kronos Bio Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Kronos Bio recently. In total, insiders sold US$344k worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$187k worth of shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Kronos Bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Kronos Bio insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 5.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Kronos Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Kronos Bio, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Kronos Bio has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

