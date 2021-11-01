A good number of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

A number of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Gossamer Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Luisa Salter-Cid, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$9.48 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$12.42). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.1% of Luisa Salter-Cid's holding.

Gossamer Bio insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:GOSS Insider Trading Volume November 1st 2021

Insiders at Gossamer Bio Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Gossamer Bio shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$87k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Gossamer Bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Gossamer Bio insiders own 11% of the company, currently worth about US$101m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Gossamer Bio Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Gossamer Bio stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Gossamer Bio (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

