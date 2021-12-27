A good number of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ducommun

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the VP, CFO, Christopher Wampler, sold US$131k worth of shares at a price of US$54.77 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$45.78. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in Ducommun didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:DCO Insider Trading Volume December 27th 2021

Insiders at Ducommun Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Ducommun. In total, VP, CFO Christopher Wampler dumped US$76k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Ducommun insiders own 8.7% of the company, worth about US$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Ducommun Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Ducommun shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Ducommun makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Ducommun.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

