A good number of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

CSP Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, Victor Dellovo, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$370k worth of shares at a price of US$10.27 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$8.07. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, CSP insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:CSPI Insider Trading Volume February 12th 2022

Insiders at CSP Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, CSP insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. insider Joseph Nerges spent US$93k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of CSP

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that CSP insiders own 29% of the company, worth about US$10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At CSP Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. The more recent transactions are a positive, but CSP insiders haven't shown the sustained enthusiasm that we look for, although they do own a decent number of shares, overall. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing CSP. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CSP (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

