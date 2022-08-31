A good number of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

Quite a few Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Community Trust Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive Vice President, James Draughn, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$224k worth of shares at a price of US$44.86 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$42.53. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Community Trust Bancorp shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:CTBI Insider Trading Volume August 31st 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders At Community Trust Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Community Trust Bancorp insider selling. The selling netted US$40k for insiders. But at least we saw US$20k worth of buying. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Does Community Trust Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 4.8% of Community Trust Bancorp shares, worth about US$36m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Community Trust Bancorp Tell Us?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Community Trust Bancorp insider transactions. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Community Trust Bancorp. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Community Trust Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.