A good number of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AZZ

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Operating Officer of Metal Coatings Segment, Bryan Stovall, for US$126k worth of shares, at about US$50.58 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$54.95). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15% of Bryan Stovall's holding.

Insiders in AZZ didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AZZ Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2021

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that AZZ insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$30m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AZZ Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AZZ shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of AZZ insider transactions leaves us cautious. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in AZZ, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

