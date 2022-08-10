A good number of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insiders sold shares in the past year, not a positive omen for investors

A number of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Abercrombie & Fitch

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Sarah Gallagher, sold US$391k worth of shares at a price of US$39.11 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$17.97. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.70k shares for US$60k. But insiders sold 11.50k shares worth US$418k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Abercrombie & Fitch than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:ANF Insider Trading Volume August 10th 2022

Insiders At Abercrombie & Fitch Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Abercrombie & Fitch. Independent Director Michael Greenlees only netted US$27k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of Abercrombie & Fitch

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Abercrombie & Fitch insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Abercrombie & Fitch Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Abercrombie & Fitch and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

