A Goldman Sachs-Backed T-Mobile Credit Card Is Coming

T-Mobile, the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, is planning to launch its own credit card. Although nothing has been announced yet, reports from Bloomberg indicate that Goldman Sachs and T-Mobile have reached a partnership agreement.

This will be Goldman Sachs' third credit card. It's also the card issuer of the popular Apple Card and the My GM Rewards Card. For T-Mobile, it's an opportunity to join the credit card world like rival Verizon did a few years ago.

Discover: This card has one of the longest intro 0% interest periods around

More: Consolidate debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

What to expect from the T-Mobile credit card

There isn't any confirmed information available on the T-Mobile credit card, and it will probably be awhile before we get anything concrete. Even once the card is officially announced, it normally takes some time for details to be finalized and released to the public.

We do, however, have a recent point of reference in the Verizon Visa® Card. Since Verizon is a competitor of T-Mobile, it's reasonable to assume its credit cards will have some similar features. Based on what Verizon offers with its card, here are the benefits you might see from the T-Mobile credit card:

Rewards you can redeem toward T-Mobile purchases: For example, you'll probably be able to redeem rewards toward your T-Mobile bill. Alternatively, the card may offer cash back.

For example, you'll probably be able to redeem rewards toward your T-Mobile bill. Alternatively, the card may offer cash back. Bonus rewards in select spending categories: A higher bonus rate on T-Mobile purchases is practically a sure thing. There will also likely be some other bonuses in everyday spending categories, such as groceries, gas, and/or dining.

A higher bonus rate on T-Mobile purchases is practically a sure thing. There will also likely be some other bonuses in everyday spending categories, such as groceries, gas, and/or dining. No annual fee: This is another one that's almost guaranteed. It's highly unlikely T-Mobile would charge an annual fee and miss out on lots of potential cardholders.

This is another one that's almost guaranteed. It's highly unlikely T-Mobile would charge an annual fee and miss out on lots of potential cardholders. Special T-Mobile benefits: T-Mobile will probably offer at least one or two other unique perks, like an occasional free data pass or an international day pass for use while traveling.

One other perk to expect is quality customer service, as Goldman Sachs has done very well in this regard so far. It recorded the highest customer satisfaction rankings among midsize card issuers in J.D. Power's rankings for 2021 and 2022. Although Goldman Sachs is a fairly new card issuer, cardholders have been happy with it.

T-Mobile customers, stay tuned

It's still in the very early stages for T-Mobile's new credit card. Nothing has come out yet, and it could be another three to six months, or possibly longer, before we know more.

However, it's worth keeping an eye on this credit card news if you're a T-Mobile customer. The Verizon Visa® Card was a surprisingly good rewards credit card, with several money-saving benefits for people who have Verizon. If the T-Mobile credit card is at all similar, it could be a smart choice for saving money on your wireless bill.

Check out The Ascent's best credit cards for 2022

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Lyle Daly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Goldman Sachs, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.