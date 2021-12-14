A Global Bug Killing Giant Just Formed for $6.7 Billion

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

The world's largest pest control company, UK-based Rentokil, has acquired 228 businesses since 2016, adding parts faster than termite colony.

But, until Tuesday, it lacked a major presence in America, the front line in the horrifying war against fire ants and radiation-proof cockroaches. All that changed when Rentokil announced a $6.7 billion deal to acquire Memphis-based Terminix, one of the most famous pest removal brands.

Really Gross Profits

As long as people are terrified of pests (aka forever), pest control will be a dependable business. Even with people locked down last year, Terminix made $1.9 billion in 2020, up from $1.8 billion in 2019. But last month the company — which deals with infestations of everything from rats to termites to scorpions — said labor shortages and rising medical expenses due to Covid-19 are putting pressure on spending, even as profit margins keep growing.

Rentokil, meanwhile, saw revenue growth of 18% to $2.1 billion and profit growth of 55% to $300 million in the first half of 2021. It used the strong financial position to swat at a deal and made contact. Adding Terminix gives Rentokil added profile and, once the merged entity emerges from the cocoon, a path to more growth:

Rentokil forecasts the $22 billion global pest control market will grow between 4.5% and 5% in the medium term — population growth, urbanization and climate change are all contributing factors.

The combined Rentokil and Terminix operations will employ 56,000 people in 87 countries, and the acquisition marks a rare triumph for UK firms, which have more often been takeover targets this year.

The Bottom Line: Rentokil is funding the deal with $1.3 billion in cash and 640 million shares, valuing Terminix at $55 per share, or a 47% premium. Terminix shareholders will own 26% of the combined company and — as long as everywhere on earth but rat-free Alberta is plagued with pests — are looking at more value to come.

