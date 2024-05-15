A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On NICE Through 12 Analysts

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 5 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $309.58, a high estimate of $343.00, and a low estimate of $270.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 19.22% increase from the previous average price target of $259.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NICE is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Announces Buy $285.00 - Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $335.00 $334.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $285.00 $238.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Buy $300.00 $244.00 Tavy Rosner Barclays Raises Overweight $320.00 $283.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Raises Outperform $270.00 $230.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $225.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Buy $334.00 $283.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of NICE's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NICE analyst ratings.

Delving into NICE's Background

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

NICE: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NICE's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.23, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NICE

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Jefferies Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NICE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.