A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lennox Intl Through 11 Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Lennox Intl (NYSE:LII), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $507.27, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $360.00. This current average has increased by 7.31% from the previous average price target of $472.70.

The standing of Lennox Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $550.00 $520.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $550.00 - Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Underweight $360.00 $350.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $510.00 $481.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Neutral $485.00 $450.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $520.00 $545.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $515.00 $500.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $500.00 $450.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $545.00 $491.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Buy $540.00 $490.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Raises Outperform $505.00 $450.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Lennox Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lennox Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lennox Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Lennox Intl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Lennox Intl

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2023, residential HVAC was 68% of sales and commercial HVAC and Heatcraft refrigeration was 32% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company is focused on North America after the sale of its European HVAC and refrigeration businesses in late 2023.

Lennox Intl: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Challenges: Lennox Intl's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lennox Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 38.01%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lennox Intl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lennox Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

