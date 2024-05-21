A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Build-A-Bear Workshop Through 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Build-A-Bear Workshop, presenting an average target of $40.83, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.2% from the previous average price target of $40.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Build-A-Bear Workshop by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 - Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 - Michael Baker DA Davidson Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $41.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Build-A-Bear Workshop. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Build-A-Bear Workshop's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Build-A-Bear Workshop's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Build-A-Bear Workshop's Background

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.87%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.92%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 18.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Build-A-Bear Workshop's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

