A Gigantic Bullish Indicator is Flashing

The last few weeks have seen good performance out of US indexes. Much of the credit has gone to the idea that investors were awaiting a new stimulus bill at any moment. However, why the market rose is actually less important than how it did so. One of the very worrying things about the marketâs recovery in the early summer was how seemingly all of it was led by FAAMG, with extremely limited breadth. That is exactly what made the last several weeks so specialâit finally broke that trend. Over the last three months the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (ESP) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) 13% to 10%. The reason why is that a huge cut of stocks are rising, not just the largest stocks. The last ten days have seen the biggest jump, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners 2 to 1. That is called a âbreadth thrustâ and it is very rare and very bullish. It has happened just 29 times since 1990, and 96% of the time the market is higher 12 months later.

FINSUM: This does not mean the market is going to rocketship right away, but in general this has been a very solid indicator of rising markets.

