A German Biotech's Stock Is Skyrocketing on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

There’s a little-known third player in the race to develop a messenger RNA-based vaccine to prevent the novel coronavirus, and on Monday morning, its shares were skyrocketing.

As stocks plummeted Monday, shares of the German biotech BioNTech (ticker: BNTX) were up 59.6% as the market opened as the company announced it planned to begin human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine late next month in collaboration with Fosun Pharma, a Chinese pharmaceutical company.

The stock surge came as the broader markets crashed, the S&P 500 tumbling 8% as trading opened, triggering a circuit breaker that halted trading.

“We see this collaboration as an important step in our global effort to expedite the development of our mRNA vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection,” said BioNTech’s CEO, Ugur Sahin, in a statement. “Fosun Pharma shares our commitment to move rapidly to address the COVID-19 outbreak and brings deep development experience and an extensive network in the pharmaceutical market in China.”

The company also said on Monday that it was “in advanced discussions” with Pfizer (PFE) on a collaboration to develop the vaccine outside of China. Pfizer and BioNTech already collaborate on a project to develop a flu vaccine. Reuters reported in early March that Pfizer was “considering” a COVID-19 collaboration with BioNTech.

Vaccines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA, have drawn enormous attention in recent weeks as a possible route to a COVID-19 vaccine. Messenger RNA-based therapies are on the cutting edge of modern medical research, and remain largely experimental. But mRNA vaccines can be designed quickly, which makes them attractive in the current public health emergency.

The biotech Moderna (ticker: MRNA) drew early attention for its experimental mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which it is developing in collaboration with the U.S. government’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The privately held German biotech CureVac, which also specializes in mRNA-based therapeutics, is also working on a COVID-19 vaccine. Over the weekend, the German government said that the Trump administration was trying to get the company to move to the U.S.

BioNTech is the third major player in mRNA therapeutics, though its work has generally focused on cancer therapies, rather than other applications of mRNA. But the company has launched a COVID-19 program it is calling “Project Lightspeed,” and says it plans to begin clinical testing of its vaccine in late April.

In its Monday statement, BioNTech said it would work with Fosun Pharma to test its vaccine in China, and that Fosun Pharma would have rights to commercialize the vaccine in China. BioNTech will supply the vaccine for the trials, and will have commercialization rights outside of China. Fosun bought $50 million in shares of BioNTech as part of the deal.

The company said that it plans to begin clinical trials of the vaccine, called BNT162, “in late April.” It said it plans to run tests in Europe, the U.S., and China.

