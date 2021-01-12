A 'gamut' of reasons behind Brazil FX weakness, says central bank director

By Jamie McGeever and Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - There is a "gamut" of factors behind the Brazilian real's weakness, a central bank director said on Tuesday, citing fiscal uncertainty, companies buying dollars for tax purposes and to reduce overseas debt, and historically low interest rates.

Speaking in an online event hosted by brokerage XP Investimentos, central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra also said policymakers are debating the end of the bank's 'forward guidance', and that when it comes, it should have less of an impact than when it was surprisingly introduced last year.

Brazil's real fell nearly 30% against the dollar last year and has started this year on the defensive too, sliding to a two-month low through 5.50 per dollar BRBY on Monday.

Serra said the fiscal outlook remains uncertain, noting that the government's 2021 budget has not yet been confirmed. But despite a record deficit and debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Serra expects the government's spending cap ceiling to remain intact.

A record low benchmark Selic interest rate of 2.00% and a historically low real rate have also weighed heavily on the real, as one would expect, he said.

"It is natural that the exchange rate had that reaction. The exchange rate is a channel of monetary policy like any other, and it reacts," Serra said.

Serra said the withdrawal of forward guidance to keep the Selic rate low for longer to stimulate the economy is already on the market's and policymakers' radar, so it will come as little surprise and have little impact when it eventually occurs.

Serra was vague on what happens to interest rates once forward guidance is withdrawn. End of forward guidance does not mean the Selic rate is mechanically raised, but equally, he could not rule that out.

The impact on Brazil from the recent rise in U.S. bond yields is also unclear, he said, citing similar episodes in recent years when it has been negative, like 2013, or more benign, like 2004-07.

Overall, however, rising commodity prices, China's recovery and Brazil's healthy current account situation all point to a relatively positive outlook for Brazil, he said.

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever, Editing by Franklin Paul and Steve Orlofsky)

