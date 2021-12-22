A G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) insider lowered their holding by 11% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in G. Willi-Food International Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:WILC ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At G. Willi-Food International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Co-Chairman of the Board, Zwi Williger, for US$1.5m worth of shares, at about US$21.51 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$19.24). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Zwi Williger was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably Zwi Williger was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$1.5m worth of shares.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:WILC Insider Trading Volume December 22nd 2021

Insiders at G. Willi-Food International Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at G. Willi-Food International. Specifically, Co-Chairman of the Board Zwi Williger bought US$1.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. G. Willi-Food International insiders own about US$15m worth of shares. That equates to 5.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The G. Willi-Food International Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in G. Willi-Food International, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of G. Willi-Food International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

