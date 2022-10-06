A French court divides by three an antitrust fine against Apple - source

Markets
PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A French court on Thursday divided by three, to 372 million euros ($366.31 million), a fine against iPhone maker Apple AAPL.O linked to practices the antitrust watchdog had described as anti-competitive behaviour towards its distribution and retail network, a source said.

The fine, that was initially set at 1.1 billion euros, dates back to 2020 when the French regulator said Apple imposed prices on retail premium resellers so that the prices were aligned with those charged by the California firm in its own shops, or on the Internet.

