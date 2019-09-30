A Foolish Take: When It Comes to Wearables, More People Think "Fitbit" Than "Apple"

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) was once the top wearables maker in the world, but it was eventually surpassed by Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Xiaomi, and Huawei. Fitbit tried to keep up with new devices, but its growth continued to decelerate, its gross margin crumbled, and its stock plunged nearly 80% over the past three years.

However, a recent survey from The Manifest found that more people are familiar with Fitbit's wearables than Apple's. The Manifest claims two factors kept Fitbit relevant: its first-mover advantage and its affordable devices.

Data source: The Manifest. Chart by author.

This indicates that Fitbit could still have the brand equity to stage a meaningful turnaround. But it could be tough -- Fitbit only controls about 10% of the wearables market today, according to IDC, and it expects revenue to decline 4% this year as its gross margins contract.

Meanwhile, Apple reported that its wearable sales rose more than 50% year over year last quarter. The initial response to the tech giant's new Apple Watch Series 5 has also been warm, thanks to its always-on display. Fitbit recently launched several new devices -- including the $200 Versa 2 -- but time will tell whether it can leverage its brand recognition to gain ground against its rivals.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Leo Sun owns shares of Apple and SNAP. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends GOOGL, GOOG, Apple, and Fitbit. The Motley Fool has the following options: short January 2020 $155 calls on Apple and long January 2020 $150 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.