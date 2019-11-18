Markets

A Foolish Take: Over a Third of American Shoppers Will Skip Black Friday

Leo Sun
Americans will spend $40 billion on Black Friday this year, according to Decluttr's annual holiday survey of 2,011 adults. That's an impressive figure, but the study also found that 36% of respondents don't plan to buy anything on Black Friday.

Moreover, 66% of survey participants stated that shopping on Black Friday wasn't "worth the hassle," and 26% claimed that they witnessed "outrageous" adult behavior -- including fights and stampedes -- in stores.

In addition, only 20% of shoppers plan to do all their holiday shopping on Black Friday. Over half of respondents stated that they either bought their gifts throughout the year (28%) or in the final month before the holidays (26%) instead.

The study also found that 5% of shoppers are now doing their holiday shopping on Amazon's Prime Day in July instead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon's Prime Day sales grew an estimated 50% this year, according to research firm IgnitionOne.

Black Friday will remain a major shopping day, but Decluttr's survey suggests that some consumers could be burned out. As a result, more shoppers will likely stay at home and shop online instead of scrambling for doorbuster deals.

