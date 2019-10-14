A Foolish Take: Gen Z Diners Love Chick-fil-A

Earlier this year, a Morning Consult survey found that Gen Z adults (between the ages of 18 to 21) ranked Chick-fil-A as their favorite restaurant brand. Piper Jaffray's latest "Taking Stock with Teens" survey, which polled 9,500 teenagers with an average age of 15.8, also ranked Chick-fil-A as the top restaurant for that cohort.

Data source: Piper Jaffray. Chart by author.

Those results are alarming for bigger fast-food chains like McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX). Chick-fil-A already ranked third behind those two leaders in Nation's Restaurant News' annual list of the country's largest fast-food chains. Chick-fil-A's sales rose 17% to $10.5 billion in 2018, while Starbucks and McDonald's generated $20.5 billion and $38.5 billion, respectively, in domestic sales.

Chick-fil-A has grown its sales every year since it was founded in 1946, and Kalinowski Equity Research told Business Insider that its annual sales could eventually hit $30 billion, making it the second-largest fast-food chain in America. Chick-fil-A's rivals are fighting back with new chicken sandwiches, but the brand's strength -- even amid controversies about the company's opposition to same-sex marriage -- makes it a formidable rival in the fast-food market.

Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the S&P 500!*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019.

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.