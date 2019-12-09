A Foolish Take: DoorDash Is the Fastest-Growing Brand in America

DoorDash surpassed Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) as the top food delivery platform in America earlier this year. The 6-year-old start-up, which was valued at nearly $13 billion after its last funding round, claimed 35% of the market in October, according to Second Measure. Grubhub and Uber (NYSE: UBER) Eats nabbed 30% and 20%, respectively.

A recent survey by Morning Consult, which polled consumers regarding the brands they would most likely use, ranked DoorDash as the country's fastest-growing brand -- putting it ahead of White Claw hard seltzer, courier service Postmates, plant-based meat substitute maker Impossible Foods, and PayPal's Venmo.

Data source: Morning Consult. Chart by author.

Uber Eats ranked 12th with a 5% growth rate, while Grubhub ranked 13th with a 4.9% growth rate. Both companies are facing challenges: Grubhub has posted four straight quarters of decelerating revenue growth, and Uber remains deeply unprofitable.

DoorDash struggled with controversies over the past year involving its tipping practices, sanitation issues, and conflicts with restaurants. But it also rectified its tipping model and gobbled up Square's Caviar, which could help it widen its lead over Grubhub and Uber Eats to dominate the growing food delivery market.

