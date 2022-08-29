A Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) insider lowered their holding by 21% earlier this year

Looking at Flywire Corporation's (NASDAQ:FLYW ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net sellers. That is, there were more number of shares sold by insiders than there were purchased.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flywire

The Independent Director, Edwin Santos, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$95k worth of shares at a price of US$19.49 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$25.14. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 21% of Edwin Santos's holding. Edwin Santos was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:FLYW Insider Trading Volume August 29th 2022

Flywire Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Flywire shares. Specifically, Independent Director Edwin Santos ditched US$95k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Flywire

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Flywire insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flywire Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Flywire stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Flywire. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Flywire.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

