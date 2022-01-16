A Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) insider lowered their holding by 20% earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Flowserve Corporation's (NYSE:FLS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flowserve

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Flow Control Division, Kirk Wilson, sold US$417k worth of shares at a price of US$41.72 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$32.49. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Kirk Wilson.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Flowserve shares, worth about US$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flowserve Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Flowserve insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Still, the insider transactions at Flowserve in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Flowserve you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

