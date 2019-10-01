A First-of-its-Kind ETF Series Based on the Nasdaq-100 Index

On October 1st, 2019, Innovator ETFs launched the Innovator Nasdaq 100 Power Buffer ETF (NOCT), which seeks to provide a defined exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index, where the downside buffer level, upside growth potential, and Outcome Period are all known, prior to investing.

Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs are the first and largest series of their kind, replicating features of certain certain structured notes and insurance products, through the benefit-rich ETF structure. With over $1.35 billion in AUM as of September 23, 2019, Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs are among the fastest-growing new categories of ETFs in the market today.

Return profile for the October Series of Innovator Nasdaq 100 Power Buffer ETF (as of 10/1/19)

Ticker Name Buffer Level Cap* Outcome Period NOCT Innovator Nasdaq 100 Power Buffer ETF™ 15.00% 11.10%* 12 months (10/1/19 - 9/30/20)

* The Cap above are shown gross of the 0.79% management fee. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com.For more information on Innovator ETFs, visit their website http://www.innovatoretfs.com/.

For more information about the Nasdaq-100 Index or if you’d like to receive index updates and research, please visit here and fill out the form at the bottom of the page.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2019. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.