A few Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

A number of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Unity Bancorp

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Mark Brody, for US$57k worth of shares, at about US$26.04 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$27.15. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.6% of Mark Brody's holding.

In the last year Unity Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:UNTY Insider Trading Volume July 20th 2022

Insider Ownership of Unity Bancorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Unity Bancorp insiders own 13% of the company, worth about US$37m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Unity Bancorp Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Unity Bancorp insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Unity Bancorp you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

