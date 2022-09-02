A few Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sturm Ruger

The insider, Charles Jacobi, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$198k worth of shares at a price of US$65.82 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$52.47). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Sturm Ruger insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:RGR Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Are Sturm Ruger Insiders Buying Or Selling?

There was some insider buying at Sturm Ruger over the last quarter. Independent Director Rebecca Halstead purchased US$7.0k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sturm Ruger insiders own about US$21m worth of shares. That equates to 2.2% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Sturm Ruger Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Our analysis of Sturm Ruger insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sturm Ruger you should be aware of.

