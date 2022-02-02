A few Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

A number of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Research Solutions Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Technology Officer, Marc Nissan, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$89k worth of shares at a price of US$2.42 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$2.12. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Research Solutions insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:RSSS Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Have Research Solutions Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at Research Solutions over the last quarter. Independent Director Eugene Robin shelled out US$5.9k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Research Solutions Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Research Solutions insiders own 30% of the company, worth about US$17m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Research Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. Still, the insider transactions at Research Solutions in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Research Solutions. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Research Solutions you should be aware of, and 1 of these is significant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

