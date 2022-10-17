A few Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Barbara Lockwood, sold US$259k worth of shares at a price of US$74.25 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$61.79. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Pinnacle West Capital didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Pinnacle West Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Pinnacle West Capital shares, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Pinnacle West Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Pinnacle West Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Pinnacle West Capital insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pinnacle West Capital you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

