A few Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Park Hotels & Resorts

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Stephen Sadove, sold US$407k worth of shares at a price of US$21.77 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$19.01. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, Park Hotels & Resorts insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:PK Insider Trading Volume January 7th 2022

I will like Park Hotels & Resorts better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Park Hotels & Resorts Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Park Hotels & Resorts insiders own about US$48m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Park Hotels & Resorts Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Park Hotels & Resorts shares in the last quarter. Still, the insider transactions at Park Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months are not very heartening. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Park Hotels & Resorts. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Park Hotels & Resorts.

Of course Park Hotels & Resorts may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.