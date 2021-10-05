A few Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO, President & Director Bradford Dinsmore bought US$64k worth of shares at a price of US$8.53 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$9.74), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:PMBC Insider Trading Volume October 5th 2021

I will like Pacific Mercantile Bancorp better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.4% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares, worth about US$7.8m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Pacific Mercantile Bancorp are not inspiring us to buy. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

