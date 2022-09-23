A few Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services

The Executive VP & Chief Revenue Officer, Adam Metz, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$109k worth of shares at a price of US$25.11 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$25.10. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$69k for 2.79k shares. But they sold 14.04k shares for US$354k. In total, Orrstown Financial Services insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:ORRF Insider Trading Volume September 23rd 2022

Insiders At Orrstown Financial Services Have Sold Stock Recently

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Orrstown Financial Services recently. In total, insiders sold US$77k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Thomas Longenecker bought US$5.4k worth. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Orrstown Financial Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Orrstown Financial Services insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 4.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orrstown Financial Services Tell Us?

The stark truth for Orrstown Financial Services is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orrstown Financial Services. While conducting our analysis, we found that Orrstown Financial Services has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

