A few Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ormat Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Dan Falk, for US$54k worth of shares, at about US$79.64 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$76.57. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Ormat Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ORA Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insiders at Ormat Technologies Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Ormat Technologies. In total, insiders sold US$142k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Ormat Technologies insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$8.3m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ormat Technologies Insiders?

Insiders sold Ormat Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Ormat Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

