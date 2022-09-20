A few OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

OptiNose Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Director, Peter Miller, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$181k worth of shares at a price of US$3.49 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$3.75). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 7.8% of Peter Miller's stake.

Insiders in OptiNose didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGS:OPTN Insider Trading Volume September 20th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. OptiNose insiders own about US$20m worth of shares. That equates to 6.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At OptiNose Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded OptiNose shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of OptiNose insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OptiNose. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for OptiNose you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

