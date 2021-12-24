A few Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Mueller Water Products Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Senior VP & Chief HR Officer Todd Helms for US$130k worth of shares, at about US$13.15 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$14.12 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Todd Helms was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Todd Helms was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Mueller Water Products shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:MWA Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Mueller Water Products Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Mueller Water Products. Senior VP & Chief HR Officer Todd Helms only netted US$24k selling shares, in that period. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Mueller Water Products insiders own 1.6% of the company, worth about US$35m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Mueller Water Products Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little more insider selling, but no insider buying, in the last three months. However, the sales are not big enough to concern us at all. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at Mueller Water Products. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Mueller Water Products has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

