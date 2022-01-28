A few Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Independent Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Michael Magee, for US$209k worth of shares, at about US$23.06 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.41. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 25% of Michael Magee's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$65k for 3.00k shares. On the other hand they divested 11.41k shares, for US$256k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Independent Bank than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IBCP Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insider Ownership of Independent Bank

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 2.2% of Independent Bank shares, worth about US$11m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Independent Bank Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Independent Bank insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Independent Bank insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Independent Bank has 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

