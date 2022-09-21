A few HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

HarborOne Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP & Chief Marketing Officer, David Tryder, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$215k worth of shares at a price of US$14.83 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$14.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year HarborOne Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw some HarborOne Bancorp insider selling. insider Joseph McQuade sold just US$10k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the selling simply isn't sufficiently substantial to be of much use as a signal.

Insider Ownership Of HarborOne Bancorp

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HarborOne Bancorp insiders own about US$22m worth of shares. That equates to 3.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The HarborOne Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. We're a little cautious about the insider selling at HarborOne Bancorp. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for HarborOne Bancorp (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

