A few Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Dillard's Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, J.C. Watts, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$320k worth of shares at a price of US$320 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$320. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Dillard's insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Dillard's insiders own about US$1.4b worth of shares (which is 25% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dillard's Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Dillard's shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Dillard's insiders selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Dillard's and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

