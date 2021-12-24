A few Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Molly Wiegel, for US$99k worth of shares, at about US$24.64 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$24.50. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Broadstone Net Lease insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BNL Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership of Broadstone Net Lease

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Broadstone Net Lease insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$91m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Broadstone Net Lease Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Broadstone Net Lease insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Broadstone Net Lease is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

