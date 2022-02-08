A few Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Bristow Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, Crystal Gordon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$201k worth of shares at a price of US$27.39 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$31.52, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 22% of Crystal Gordon's stake.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Bristow Group than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:VTOL Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Bristow Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Bristow Group insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bristow Group Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Bristow Group shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Bristow Group insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Bristow Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Bristow Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.