A few Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Badger Meter Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Kimberly Stoll, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$98.66 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$99.39). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 6.0% of Kimberly Stoll's holding.

In the last year Badger Meter insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:BMI Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2022

Insider Ownership Of Badger Meter

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.6% of Badger Meter shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Badger Meter Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Badger Meter insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Badger Meter insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

