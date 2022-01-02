A few Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Production Center, Rong Zhou, for US$124k worth of shares, at about US$19.72 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$23.29). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.1% of Rong Zhou's holding.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.7% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about US$96m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

