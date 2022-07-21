A few Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Quite a few Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alzamend Neuro

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Director, Mark Gustafson, for US$57k worth of shares, at about US$2.85 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$0.95. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last year Alzamend Neuro insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:ALZN Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Alzamend Neuro insiders own about US$8.8m worth of shares (which is 9.7% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alzamend Neuro Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Alzamend Neuro shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Alzamend Neuro insider transactions leaves us unenthusiastic. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Alzamend Neuro you should be aware of, and 3 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

