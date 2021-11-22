A few Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) insiders sold shares in the last 12 months: Not a good sign for shareholders

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shareholders may have reason to be concerned, as several insiders sold their shares over the past year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Akebia Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director, John Butler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$170k worth of shares at a price of US$3.40 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$2.78. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Akebia Therapeutics insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

I will like Akebia Therapeutics better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Are Akebia Therapeutics Insiders Buying Or Selling?

In the last quarter Senior VP of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer Steven Burke sold US$2.9k worth of equity. That's not a lot. Ultimately the overall selling isn't enough to tell us much.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.8m worth of Akebia Therapeutics stock, about 1.0% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Akebia Therapeutics Insiders?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. Recent sales exacerbate our caution arising from analysis of Akebia Therapeutics insider transactions. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Akebia Therapeutics has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Akebia Therapeutics may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

