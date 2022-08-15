A F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) insider lowered their holding by 8.1% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for F5, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FFIV ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

F5 Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Alan Higginson, sold US$202k worth of shares at a price of US$202 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$173). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. Alan Higginson was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Alan Higginson sold a total of 2.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$184. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqGS:FFIV Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

F5 Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at F5. Specifically, Independent Non-Executive Chairman Alan Higginson ditched US$165k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does F5 Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that F5 insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The F5 Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since F5 is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for F5 you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

