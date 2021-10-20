A Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) insider increased their holdings by 7.4% last year

Viewing insider transactions for Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVLV ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Kevin Charlton made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$88k worth of shares at a price of US$8.79 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$5.54. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Kevin Charlton was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:EVLV Insider Trading Volume October 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Evolv Technologies Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Evolv Technologies Holdings insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$130m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Evolv Technologies Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Evolv Technologies Holdings. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Evolv Technologies Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

