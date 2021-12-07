A Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) insider lowered their holding by 59% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Euroseas Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ESEA ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Euroseas

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Director, Andreas Papathomas, sold US$10m worth of shares at a price of US$25.02 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$24.14. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign. Andreas Papathomas was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:ESEA Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Does Euroseas Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Euroseas insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Euroseas Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Euroseas shares in the last quarter. Our analysis of Euroseas insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Euroseas that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

