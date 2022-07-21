A Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) insider lowered their holding by 22% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Ennis, Inc.'s (NYSE:EBF ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Ennis Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Alejandro Quiroz, sold US$140k worth of shares at a price of US$19.99 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$21.36, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22% of Alejandro Quiroz's holding. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Alejandro Quiroz.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.00k shares for US$38k. On the other hand they divested 7.00k shares, for US$140k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EBF Insider Trading Volume July 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Ennis Insiders Are Selling The Stock

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Ennis shares over the last three months. We note Independent Director Alejandro Quiroz cashed in US$140k worth of shares. On the flip side, insiders spent US$38k on purchasing shares (as mentioned above) . Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 3.1% of Ennis shares, worth about US$17m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ennis Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Ennis, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Ennis is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ennis. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Ennis (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

Of course Ennis may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.