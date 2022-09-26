A Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) insider increased their holdings by 0.1% last year

Looking at Energy Vault Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:NRGV ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Energy Vault Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Robert Piconi made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$5.26 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.44. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Robert Piconi was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Robert Piconi purchased 37.80k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.23. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:NRGV Insider Trading Volume September 26th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Energy Vault Holdings insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$100m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Energy Vault Holdings Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Energy Vault Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Energy Vault Holdings. Be aware that Energy Vault Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

